SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Aphria, Inc. (APHA)

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers Aphria, Inc. ("Aphria" or the "Company") (NYSE:APHA).



The investigation concerns whether Aphria and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On December 3, 2018, Hindenburg Research published an article, "Aphria: A Shell Game with a Cannabis Business on the Side." The report alleges that "Aphria is part of a scheme orchestrated by a network of insiders to divert funds away from shareholders into their own pockets." Following this news, Aphria stock dropped $1.85 per share, or about 23.4%, to close at $6.05 on December 3, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Aphria shares

