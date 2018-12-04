Admera Health Adds Clinical Genomics Expert, Dr. Ruben Bonilla-Guerrero, to Management Team

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Admera Health, a molecular diagnostic company, welcomes Dr. Ruben Bonilla-Guerrero as Medical Director to the company. Ruben Bonilla-Guerrero obtained his M.D. from the Universidad Veracruzana in Mexico followed by 14 years working experience at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, including fellowships in Experimental Pathology, Clinical Pharmacology, and Clinical Biochemical Genetics. Prior to joining Admera Health, Dr. Bonilla-Guerrero held the titles of Medical Director, Medical Affairs, Genetics, and Associate Medical Director, Genetics at Quest Diagnostics, Inc. Quest Diagnostics is a national reference laboratory focused on diagnostic testing, laboratory information, and services. At Quest Diagnostics, Dr. Bonilla-Guerrero was credited for his outstanding analytical skills as well as an invaluable set of clinical insights which he applied to clinical laboratory medicine, inborn errors of metabolism, and pharmacogenetics genotyping.



At Admera Health, Dr. Bonilla-Guerrero will head the Medical Affairs team and be responsible for helping to continue to demonstrate the utility of precision medicine to the global healthcare community. Dr. Bonilla-Guerrero is board certified in Clinical Biochemical Genetics by the American Board of Clinical Medical Genetics (ABMG) and in Molecular Biology by the American Society of Clinical Pathology (ASCP). Dr. Bonilla-Guerrero is an active member of several professional organizations including the American College of Clinical Pharmacology, the American College of Medical Genetics, the American Society of Human Genetics, and the American Medical Association.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Ruben to the Admera Health team. Given our position as a leader in pharmacogenomics testing, we believe he is uniquely qualified to further expand our sequencing services into clinical settings," stated Guanghui Hu, Ph.D., President, and CEO of Admera Health. Hu continued, "Ruben was working in the field of pharmacogenomics in its earliest days and we think he can help us continue to champion for it becoming the standard of patient care."

In addition to authoring many peer-reviewed medical publications, Dr. Bonilla-Guerrero is a winner of the Henry Christian Award from the American Federation for Medical Research (2002) and the Mayo Clinic Department of Internal Medicine Outstanding Research Fellow Award (2003).

Admera Health offers clinical pharmacogenomics testing services with its PGxOne™ Plus test, which interrogates 50 genes with coverage of >200 genetic variants. Beyond Pharmacogenomics, Admera Health also offers LiquidGx™ (a liquid biopsy test), OncoGxOne™, and OncoGxSelect™ for tumor profiling to guide the selection of targeted therapies, cancer supportive care, and inherited cardiovascular diseases via its partnership with Health in Code.

About Admera Health

Admera Health is a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited advanced molecular diagnostics company focused on personalized medicine, non-invasive cancer testing, digital health, and providing research use only services. Research and development efforts are dedicated to developing cutting-edge diagnostics that span the continuum of care. Utilizing next generation technology platforms and advanced bioinformatics, Admera Health seeks to redefine disease screening, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, and management through its innovative, personalized solutions. It is our mission to deliver transformative, valuable solutions to patients, physicians, and clinical researchers. We are committed to improving the health and well-being of our global community through the direct delivery of personalized, medically actionable results.

Admera Health Contact:

Brady Millican,

VP Business Development

908-222-0533

brady.millican@admerahealth.com