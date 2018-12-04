GNC Connecting with Consumers in Unique Ways with Experiential Store

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC), a leading global health and wellness brand, today announced the grand opening of its experiential store in South Hills Village Shopping Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. The new store will incorporate several unique offerings to allow consumers to customize their wellness regimen.



"This experiential store represents the continuous innovation and consumer-focused mindset that is the foundation of GNC," said Joe Gorman, EVP of Operations at GNC. "We are focused on providing a personalized approach to wellness and now GNC consumers have the opportunity to experience this firsthand and connect with us in a truly customized way."

Becoming a one-stop shop for all health and wellness needs, the store will offer several installations, including:

GNC Smoothie Lab: Order delicious and healthy drinks, grab-and-go snacks and other prepared meals made with high-quality ingredients and top GNC products at the GNC Smoothie Lab.

Step onto the InBody Body Composition Analyzer to gain insights on your health and find the right solutions for your lifestyle.

Step onto the InBody Body Composition Analyzer to gain insights on your health and find the right solutions for your lifestyle. Registered Dietitian Consultations: The in-house dietitian will be available to provide free consultations to help you develop a customized plan tailored to your specific health goals.

"This store gives us an opportunity to learn from our consumers and get a better understanding of their engagement with specific concepts," said Ken Martindale, Chairman and CEO of GNC. "We hope to leverage these insights to inform our retail strategy in other locations."



To learn more about the store and see upcoming events visit www.GNC.com/SHV .

