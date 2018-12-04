Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: KAYS) to Hold Annual Shareholder Video and Conference Call on Tuesday, December 18, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. EST

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:KAYS), the first U.S. publicly traded company to operate a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, is pleased to announce that its next annual shareholder webinar and conference call will be held on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 2:00 pm EST.



The call is expected to last between 60-90 minutes and will feature never before seen videos of Kaya Shack and Kaya Farms operations, a presentation by management and an opportunity for Q&A. Seating is limited and is by reservation only. To secure your reservation go to https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_t4V-nKk8S_i9JrAF6y9wFQ and sign up; a participation code will be emailed to secure your attendee slot.

Topics to be discussed include: KAYS Q-3 financial results, our recent asset acquisition and development of the Eugene, Oregon based Kaya Farms Marijuana Grow and Manufacturing Facility and our acquisition model that we intend to implement going forward, the status of new brands to be introduced in 2019 and an industry overview.

"We are excited to share our progress with our shareholders and all interested parties," remarked Kaya Holdings CEO, Craig Frank. "I believe we will come to see Q3 2018 as the beginning of KAYS era of growth".

About Kaya Holdings, Inc. ( www.kayaholdings.com ) and the Kaya Shack™ brand ( www.kayashack.com ) of licensed medical and recreational marijuana stores.

KAYS (OTCQB:KAYS), through subsidiaries, produces, distributes or sells legal premium medical and recreational cannabis products, including flower, concentrates and oils, and cannabis-infused foods.

In 2014, KAYS, became the first publicly traded company to own and operate a Medical Marijuana Dispensary. Since that time KAYS has expanded and presently operates four Kaya Shack™ OLCC licensed marijuana retail stores to service the legal medical and recreational marijuana market in Oregon ( www.kayashack.com ). Additionally, in late 2017 KAYS acquired a 26-acre parcel in Lebanon, Oregon which it has targeted for development of the Kaya Farms™ Marijuana Grow Complex, and has completed the recent purchase of the Eugene, Oregon based Sunstone Farm Facility which holds OLCC (Oregon Liquor Control Commission) Licenses for both the production (growing) and processing of medical and recreational marijuana flower and cannabis concentrates/extracts/edibles.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: KAYS is planning execution of its stated business objectives in accordance with current understanding of State and Local Laws and Federal Enforcement Policies and Priorities as it relates to Marijuana (as outlined in the Justice Department's U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions Memo dated January 4, 2018, and subsequent commentary from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Billy Williams), and plans to proceed cautiously with respect to legal and compliance issues. Potential investors and shareholders are cautioned that KAYS and MJAI will obtain advice of counsel prior to actualizing any portion of their business plan (including but not limited to license applications for the cultivation, distribution or sale of marijuana products, engaging in said activities or acquiring existing Cannabis production/sales operations). Advice of counsel with regard to specific activities of KAYS, Federal, State or Local legal action or changes in Federal Government Policy and/or State and Local Laws may adversely affect business operations and shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

