Blue Ridge Announces Date for BLUEPRINT 2019

ATLANTA, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge, a provider of comprehensive, cloud-native supply chain planning solutions, today announced that its user conference, BLUEPRINT 2019, will be held in Atlanta on April 28–30, 2019 at the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta™. BLUEPRINT is a practical, hands-on annual conference for supply chain leaders, managers and users of Blue Ridge solutions that includes over 20-hours of training and development to master the art of inventory optimization.



"BLUEPRINT is a great mixture of discussion and collaboration with people who are sitting beside you at the table both from your industry as well as others, all sharing similar business goals and stories," said Brian Cronenwett, Vice President, International Distribution & Logistics, Ace Hardware Corporation. "In addition, some of the outside speakers are just really thought-provoking."

The three-day event will feature innovative case studies on market-changing supply chain projects, hands-on educational sessions using Blue Ridge supply chain planning solutions, and valuable networking opportunities with supply chain leaders. The educational and training portion of BLUEPRINT will feature a "Geek-out" data-driven track with live examples as well as a track dedicated to Power Users and Champions.

An agenda at a glance can be found here.

"BLUEPRINT gives us a chance to get our most valuable assets—our innovative, forward-thinking customers—together to collaborate with us on creating a more foreseeable future through supply chain planning," said Jim Byrnes, Chief Executive Officer, Blue Ridge. "2019 looks to be yet another watershed year for changes in global commerce and BLUEPRINT will give attendees strategies for remaining agile and proactive in this era of continuous change."

Attendees will receive early-bird pricing if registered by Jan. 31, 2019. For registration, agenda and hotel information, please visit https://blueridgeglobal.com/blueprint-2019/

Anchored by SunTrust Park, home of the 2018 National League East Division Champion Atlanta Braves™, The Battery Atlanta is a unique sports and entertainment experience located in the bustling Cumberland area.

About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge supply chain solutions are the most accurate way for retailers and distributors to spot changes in customer demand before they happen. Traditional forecasting and planning solutions weren't designed to keep up with today's increasingly unpredictable consumer behavior. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed, and more assurance – so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That's why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com .

