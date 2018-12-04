Fearless Female Influencers and Superstar Culinary Talent Head to New Orleans for Catersource

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catersource , the world's premier educational resource and expansive network for the catering and events industry, today announced that it will host a dedicated platform for women in the hospitality industry and new programming at its 2019 event. At the upcoming event, Jamie Quickert, director of catering at Culinaire, will host an all-women panel discussing what it means to be an advocate for women in the hospitality industry. Catersource will also host its first-ever Meet the Influencers event, celebrity chefs Robin Selden and Eric LeVine will emcee the Art of Catering Food, and this year's annual Spark! Awards Gala dinner will be curated by Curtis Stone Events. To register as press for Catersource, please visit: conference.catersource.com/press-registration .



Registration for Catersource is open, with Early Bird rates through December 7, 2018. For more information and to register, please visit: catering.connect.ubm.com/2019

New In 2019

Women in Hospitality (February 24): As part of the Journals Women's Leadership Council and co-founder of the Establishment, Jamie Quickert is an advocate for women in business. Quickert will be joined by April Lambatos, COO of Footers Catering; Meghan Ely, Owner of OFD Consulting; Terrica Skaggs, Chief Planner & Designer of Cocktails and Details; and Meryl Snow, Owner of Snow Storm Solutions. Together, the all-female panel will examine the issues and challenges in the hospitality industry and what the next generation can do to become trailblazers.

Celebrity Chef Emcees (February 24-25): Executive chef Robin Selden of Marcia Selden Catering & Events, and Chopped champion, Chef Eric LeVine of Mr. Crabby's Craft Kitchen & Bar, will emcee this year's Art of Catering Food. As each of these celebrity chefs introduce sessions and guide attendees to their next stops, they will also be available for questions and to network as the show kicks off on day one and two.

Executive chef Robin Selden of Marcia Selden Catering & Events, and Chopped champion, Chef Eric LeVine of Mr. Crabby's Craft Kitchen & Bar, will emcee this year's Art of Catering Food. As each of these celebrity chefs introduce sessions and guide attendees to their next stops, they will also be available for questions and to network as the show kicks off on day one and two. Spark! Awards Gala (February 25): Curtis Stone Events, founded by Curtis Stone, the renowned restaurateur, author, and TV personality, will produce the Spark! Industry Awards Gala dinner for 700 guests, creating an unforgettable experience.

Curtis Stone Events, founded by Curtis Stone, the renowned restaurateur, author, and TV personality, will produce the Spark! Industry Awards Gala dinner for 700 guests, creating an unforgettable experience. Interfusion After Dark (February 25): Catersource, in partnership with The Foundation of NACE, will host an exclusive after-party with live entertainment, beverages and small bites, giving attendees a taste of clubs around the globe. The event will take place at The Sugar Mill in New Orleans and offer guests the chance to network with colleagues and friends in a new, exciting, and vibrant environment.

Catersource, in partnership with The Foundation of NACE, will host an exclusive after-party with live entertainment, beverages and small bites, giving attendees a taste of clubs around the globe. The event will take place at The Sugar Mill in New Orleans and offer guests the chance to network with colleagues and friends in a new, exciting, and vibrant environment. Meet the Influencers (February 27): A limited number of attendees can gain unprecedented access and personalized mentoring at the Meet the Influencers event. From seasoned veterans to trailblazing mavericks, these all-stars are a force in the catering and events industry and are ready to share what it takes to stand out.

"We're thrilled to be introducing such exciting new elements to this year's event, especially the first-ever Women in Hospitality panel, created to empower women in the industry and give them a platform to share their experiences and advice," said Kathleen Stoehr, director of community & content strategy, Catersource. "We're also excited about our Art of Catering Food emcees - two highly talented chefs and business owners willing to invest their time and resources into the education of the Art of Catering Food audience, which is an incredible indicator of their passion for the industry. We're truly grateful for their contributions and we know attendees will garner unparalleled takeaways from their participation."

Catersource will be co-located with the Art of Catering Food from February 24 – 26, 2019. The educational experience will continue with a vibrant tradeshow from February 26 – 27, 2019. For more information on Catersource 2019 packages and pricing visit: conference.catersource.com/pricing

Top sponsors of Catersource include: Platinum Sponsors include: CAMBRO, Nowsta, Inc., Sterno Products, US Foods, WNA; Gold Sponsors include: Barilla Foodservice, Front Of The House, Inc., Sabert Corporation, StaffMate Online; Silver Sponsors include: Waring Commercial Products, Ubeya; Green Sponsors include: Leafware, LLC; Crystal Sponsors include: Bamboo Studio, Boar's Head Brand, Caterease Software, Edibles by Jack, Forbes Industries, Fresh Origins, Gordon Food Service, Libbey Foodservice, Smarty Had A Party. For all sponsorship opportunities, visit: conference.catersource.com/exhibit/sponsorships

About Catersource

Catersource is the world's premier resource dedicated to the education and growth of catering and event professionals. Catersource provides the most expansive network relevant to the catering and events business, producing in-depth educational offerings at the largest industry conference and tradeshow. Catersource's live education also extends itself into the digital world year-round, with rich editorial content in its e-newsletter products, its website catersource.com, and in its annual January show issue, printed and mailed to over 30,000 industry influencers.



Catersource is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com .

