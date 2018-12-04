Momar Divests Ramco Waste and Environmental Services

Atlanta, Georgia, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momar, Inc., a manufacturer of specialty chemicals for industrial and institutional markets, announced that it has sold the Waste Services and Environmental Services operating groups of its Ramco Division, located in Arkansas. At the same time, it transferred the entire division's name (Ramco) to the new buyer.



The substantial remainder of the Ramco operation, which includes its Dust Control groups in Arkansas, Ohio and West Virginia, its Fluids Handling operations in Ohio and West Virginia, and its Field Services group in that same area will now operate under the newly created MinTech Services group, held under the umbrella of their MinTech Division. MinTech has been providing material handling solutions to customers in the fuels exploration, power generation, and agricultural industries for over two decades. Now, by including Ramco's turnkey services, MinTech will realize the synergistic benefits of having all operations and services flow through one dynamic division.



Momar is committed to delivering on the advantages of the unification through increased focus on doing what they do best: dust suppression/materials handling and services for the fuels exploration and power generation marketplaces. MinTech's vast experience in process dust suppression combined with Ramco's turnkey road dust suppression application services will result in an even more comprehensive "one-stop" service for customers.



The company's existing network of MinTech sales and service personnel will be expanded to include the former Ramco service areas, meaning more local support in Arkansas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Oklahoma, and West Virginia. All of Momar's different divisions' services are also available throughout the country, as well as overseas.



"This is the first time in our 70-plus years that we have ever sold any portion of our business," said Momar CEO, Julian Mohr, Jr. "We had a desire to shed non-traditional and non-core assets in which we had invested in order to focus more on what we do best: providing chemical and service solutions. With indispensable guidance from Genesis Capital and Dentons Law, who helped us navigate the many steps of selling these portions of this division, we have better positioned our company to achieve our growth goals for the future."







About Momar, Inc.



Momar, Inc. is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals for industrial and institutional markets. Through Momar's seven divisions, the company specializes as a total solutions supplier and provides customers with virtually every product or service available in the areas of maintenance chemicals and equipment, lubrication, water and waste treatment, food processing chemicals, mineral handling, specialty hardware, industrial safety, and expert application services. For more information, call 404.355.4580 or visit www.momar.com.



###

Kendra Cato Momar, Inc. 4043554580 kendra.cato@momar.com