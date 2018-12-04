MapAnything® Acquires TerrAlign® to Optimize Territory Planning and Management for Greater Sales Success

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MapAnything , the leader in Location-of-Things (LoT) solutions for the enterprise, fresh off a new $42.5M Series C, today announced the acquisition of TerrAlign Group , a leader in sales resource optimization and revenue-based territory design. Details of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition demonstrates MapAnything's vision to build the world-leading Location Cloud capable of answering the critical questions that drive sales growth, service efficiency, and customer experience.

Through the acquisition, TerrAlign's unique data-driven territory design technology will be integrated with MapAnything's Location-of-Things Platform. The combination represents the most comprehensive territory design solution on the Salesforce® platform and the only Territory Planning solution to combine planning, optimization, and management, with field-level sales execution.

"One of the main benefits of a sales performance solution is to increase sales rep performance by aligning territories and compensation to corporate goals," said John Stewart, CEO and co-founder of MapAnything. "Yet none of the major vendors in the SPM space offer any capabilities for the sales rep to execute their job. The combination of TerrAlign's advanced optimization with our Location-of-Things Platform is truly unique in the market."

Through the unification of these important technologies, sales leaders will define balanced territories built on opportunity size and account priority as well as route and cost efficiency. Once optimal, balanced territories are created, sales leaders can then push the plan down to their reps using MapAnything to execute sales plans and monitor which customers have actually been seen. Unlike other territory solutions that only focus on helping CEOs, CFOs and heads of sales build and deploy a plan, MapAnything extends the value into the hands of field-level reps to help them increase the number of face-to-face meetings by up to 25 percent.

"The old way of building territories that are spatially equivalent but unbalanced in terms of value of potential sales, number of accounts, and travel efficiency is dead," continued Stewart. "The first two questions every sales leader asks are: how many reps do I need and where should they be deployed? Before today, these questions could be answered using a variety of siloed solutions and a lot of guesswork. MapAnything now optimizes the sales process from territory design, to execution, through monitoring actual results and every step along the way."

Harvard Business Review research shows that optimizing territory design can increase sales by two to seven percent, without any change in total resources or sales strategy.1 The TerrAlign Sales Territory Design Software transforms territory design by balancing sales potential, workload, and routes among each territory, creating balance, equity, and focus for each field representative with more manageable territories and more motivated and focused reps, business results and sales increase. The solution captures historical data, sales data, market potential, and other custom data sets to produce and recommended sales territories in minutes. Within each territory, MapAnything defines the optimal route to meet prioritized customers, within a prioritized schedule.

"We couldn't be happier about joining the MapAnything team," said Ken Kramer, President of TerrAlign. "The synergies of our technologies, markets and approach to enabling sales success make this combination a win for all of our customers."

About TerrAlign

The TerrAlign Group ( www.terralign.com ) provides Sales Resource Optimization software and services to a wide variety of Global 2000 companies. TerrAlign developed the world's first desktop-based sales territory optimizer over two decades ago and since that time has broadened its offerings and expanded its domain expertise. It is now the first and only software vendor to deliver a Sales Territory Management solution for the Salesforce Platform, is an AppExchange Certified Partner, and is a leading provider of Sales Territory Alignment and Sales Territory Mapping software, serving companies in every industry, all over the world.

About MapAnything, Inc.

MapAnything is a pioneer in Location-of-Things (LoT) software, enabling more than 2,000 global enterprises by combining location intelligence, integrated asset tracking, and route optimization to drive productivity and a better customer experience. MapAnything is a Salesforce Premier ISV Partner, a ServiceMax Strategic Partner, and a ServiceNow Technology Partner who has received IDC's Innovator Award in Field Service for Manufacturing, and G2 Crowd's Leader for Field Service Management and Field Sales Tools. To learn more, visit www.mapanything.com.

