LifeSci Public Relations to Host Power Breakfast Roundtables Moderated by Notable Healthcare Journalists

Moderators WCBS and CBS News' Dr. Max Gomez, BioCentury's Erin McCallister and FierceBiotech's Amirah Al Idrus



January 7, 8 and 9, 2019, at the Sir Francis Drake Hotel, San Francisco

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Public Relations LLC (LSPR) today announced it will host three power breakfast roundtables taking place January 7, 8 and 9, 2019, at the Sir Francis Drake Hotel in San Francisco during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The panels will feature life sciences executives examining topics including drug innovation, the competition for talent in biotech and strategic partnering moderated by WCBS and CBS medical correspondent, Dr. Max Gomez, BioCentury senior editor Erin McCallister and FierceBiotech editor, Amirah Al Idrus.



"These roundtables bring together some of the most influential biotech and healthcare journalists in the industry, along with an impressive panel of thought leaders who have demonstrated successful track records in the life sciences," said Matt Middleman, M.D., president and founding partner of LifeSci Public Relations. "We designed these events to generate insightful and timely discussions around some of the most important issues impacting the industry now and in the future."

Each roundtable will be broadcast at a later date on YouTube's LifeSci TV.

Moderator: Dr. Max Gomez, WCBS and CBS News Date/Time: Monday, January 7, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. PST Location: Sir Francis Drake Hotel 450 Powell Street Starlight Room, 21st Floor San Francisco, CA 94102 RSVP Here Moderator: Erin McCallister, BioCentury Date/Time: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. PST Location: Private event Moderator: Amirah Al Idrus, FierceBiotech Date/Time: Wednesday, January 9, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. PST Location: Sir Francis Drake Hotel 450 Powell Street Starlight Room, 21st Floor San Francisco, CA 94102 RSVP Here

About LifeSci Public Relations

LifeSci Public Relations LLC (LSPR) (lifescipublicrelations.com) is a corporate communications and public relations firm helping clients engage their corporate audiences and achieve their business objectives via a broad array of traditional, social and digital media tools. LSPR is unique in its ability to collaborate across LifeSci Partners' ecosystem, including with its IR firm, investment bank, venture fund, executive search team and its analytics and partnering advisory firm. LSPR has built a truly unique team, with more than half of those handling its client communications programs having M.D.s and Ph.D.s. LSPR's proactive approach to public relations is equally distinct. The agency's highly-experienced team has a track record of successfully planning and implementing public relations programs for small-, medium- and large-sized public and private healthcare companies across many clinical and technological fields. LSPR is headquartered in New York City and operates globally in the U.S., Canada, Europe, U.K., Australia and Asia.

