LifeSci Public Relations to Host Power Breakfast Roundtables Moderated by Notable Healthcare Journalists

Globe Newswire  
December 04, 2018 8:00am   Comments
Moderators WCBS and CBS News' Dr. Max Gomez, BioCentury's Erin McCallister and FierceBiotech's Amirah Al Idrus

January 7, 8 and 9, 2019, at the Sir Francis Drake Hotel, San Francisco

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Public Relations LLC (LSPR) today announced it will host three power breakfast roundtables taking place January 7, 8 and 9, 2019, at the Sir Francis Drake Hotel in San Francisco during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The panels will feature life sciences executives examining topics including drug innovation, the competition for talent in biotech and strategic partnering moderated by WCBS and CBS medical correspondent, Dr. Max Gomez, BioCentury senior editor Erin McCallister and FierceBiotech editor, Amirah Al Idrus.
 
"These roundtables bring together some of the most influential biotech and healthcare journalists in the industry, along with an impressive panel of thought leaders who have demonstrated successful track records in the life sciences," said Matt Middleman, M.D., president and founding partner of LifeSci Public Relations. "We designed these events to generate insightful and timely discussions around some of the most important issues impacting the industry now and in the future."

Each roundtable will be broadcast at a later date on YouTube's LifeSci TV.

To RSVP, see links below.

Event Details:

Moderator: Dr. Max Gomez, WCBS and CBS News
Date/Time: Monday, January 7, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. PST
Location: Sir Francis Drake Hotel
  450 Powell Street
  Starlight Room, 21st Floor
  San Francisco, CA 94102
RSVP Here  
   
Moderator: Erin McCallister, BioCentury
Date/Time: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. PST
Location: Private event
   
Moderator: Amirah Al Idrus, FierceBiotech
Date/Time: Wednesday, January 9, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. PST
Location: Sir Francis Drake Hotel
  450 Powell Street
  Starlight Room, 21st Floor
  San Francisco, CA 94102
RSVP Here  

About LifeSci Public Relations
LifeSci Public Relations LLC (LSPR) (lifescipublicrelations.com) is a corporate communications and public relations firm helping clients engage their corporate audiences and achieve their business objectives via a broad array of traditional, social and digital media tools. LSPR is unique in its ability to collaborate across LifeSci Partners' ecosystem, including with its IR firm, investment bank, venture fund, executive search team and its analytics and partnering advisory firm. LSPR has built a truly unique team, with more than half of those handling its client communications programs having M.D.s and Ph.D.s. LSPR's proactive approach to public relations is equally distinct. The agency's highly-experienced team has a track record of successfully planning and implementing public relations programs for small-, medium- and large-sized public and private healthcare companies across many clinical and technological fields. LSPR is headquartered in New York City and operates globally in the U.S., Canada, Europe, U.K., Australia and Asia.

For further information, please contact:

Drew Levinson
LifeSci Public Relations, LLC
drew@lifescipublicrelations.com
646-627-8388

lifescilogo.jpg

