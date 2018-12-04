EXOS targets Kansas City market with acquisition of Boost Physical Therapy and Sports Performance

PHOENIX, Az., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, EXOS, a leader in human performance, announced their acquisition of Boost Physical Therapy and Sports Performance, a leading physical therapy organization in the Kansas City area.



By combining EXOS methodology with the Boost Physical Therapy and Sports Performance practices, these eight locations will be able to provide more services and continue to improve the lives of their patients. Kansas City residents will be able to receive physical therapy care, sports performance training, and more, all based on tested practices with elite athletes, military personnel, and corporate employees.

"We're excited to grow into the Kansas City market and help to further the tremendous foundation that has been established by Travis and the team at Boost Physical Therapy and Sports Performance," said Brett Rivers, vice president of operations for EXOS Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine. "Boost has created a one-of-a-kind patient experience in the Kansas City market that truly bridges the gap between traditional physical therapy and athletic performance. We look forward to growing with Boost as we incorporate EXOS technologies and experiences from the world of human performance to enhance outcomes and treatment options for everyone in the region."

With the addition of the Boost Physical Therapy and Sports Performance locations, EXOS will now have over 70 physical therapy focused locations to service communities nationwide. Physical therapy has been a part of EXOS' system since their start in 1999, and this opportunity offers a chance for EXOS to further impact and upgrade lives across the globe.

"We look forward to joining a worldwide organization that is a known leader in sports performance and education, and promotes physical therapy services with a forward-thinking, proactive approach," said Travis Neff, owner of Boost Physical Therapy and Sports Performance. "We feel this will be a major win for our athletes, patients, and employees across the board."





About EXOS

EXOS is a leader in the field of human performance, a category it created more than 15 years ago. Today, EXOS employs more than 3,500 people in over 400 locations worldwide. With award-winning facilities, technology, and services, EXOS connects people to the solutions they need and provides individualized plans based on time-tested fundamentals and research in order to help people take control of their health and performance. EXOS is trusted by hundreds of clients, including world champions in sports and one-quarter of Fortune 100 companies, as well as leaders in health care, military, and community organizations. To learn more, visit www.teamexos.com.

Hanna Major EXOS 4804499000 hmajor@teamexos.com