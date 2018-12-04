Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin to Speak at Puerto Rico's Medical Cannabis Industry Flagship Event

Spring Hope, NC, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC:HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers including the largest multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere (in Spring Hope, North Carolina), announced today that the company's CEO Bruce Perlowin will be featured as a speaker at the Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz Convention event on Dec. 6-7, 2018, at the Wyndham Grand Rio del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.



As the avant-garde of the industrial hemp movement, Perlowin is a highly sought-after speaker and consultant in the cannabis industry. In the last 90 days, he has been interviewed by Oregon National Public Radio, CNN Money, The Las Vegas Sun, High Times, and Huffington Post.

Perlowin is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, during the final day of the Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz Convention. Perlowin will be discussing Hemp, Inc.'s role in the medical cannabis space and initiatives in developing communities for veterans to grow high-cannabidiol (CBD) hemp during a presentation titled, "Organized Social Development of Hemp; The Story of Kins Village."

"I look forward to speaking at the Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz Convention and discussing how Hemp, Inc.'s agricultural initiatives have economically benefited rural areas, as well as the potential for similar economic benefit in Puerto Rico and beyond with the future of legalized medical cannabis and hemp-derived CBD," said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. "We are committed to serving the entire nation, as well as its territories, by providing the necessary information and infrastructure that are paramount for the medical and agricultural cannabis industries."

To see 1 minute videos of everything Hemp, Inc.'s current activities, go to Bruce Perlowin's personal Facebook page where he posts daily on all the activity Hemp, Inc. is doing around the country. (No other public company has this level of transparency than Hemp, Inc.)

Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz Convention is an interdisciplinary forum that gathers members, stakeholders, key policy players and patients from the medical cannabis industry in Puerto Rico. Designed to enable the future of the industry, this year, the event will build upon the groundwork already made to promote patient interaction with the medical cannabis industry.

To learn more about the Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz Convention or to RSVP, click here.

Hemp, Inc. has also been helping to build the industrial hemp infrastructure that was basically non-existent in America. It has six hemp infrastructures, Divisions One through Six:

Division One – The Industrial Hemp Infrastructure

Division Two – The Hemp Extraction Infrastructure

Division Three – The Hemp Farming Infrastructure

Division Four – The Hemp Educational Infrastructure (The Hemp University)

Division Five – The Hemp Marketing Infrastructure

Division Six – Hemp Accessories, Products and Services

ABOUT LOCAL PROCESSING CENTER INC.

Hemp, Inc. entered into a majority ownership agreement with JNV Farms LLC for the hemp cultivation and processing company in Medford, Oregon. As the majority owner of the now fully functional hemp cultivation and processing company, Local Processing Center, Inc. (LPC), Hemp, Inc. will be able to create a pipeline of industrial hemp and hemp products in states, where legal, on the West Coast. This makes Hemp, Inc. a bi-coastal hemp processing center in America with many more Hemp Local Processing Centers planned for other areas where Hemp is being grown. Thus far, the company has created about 50 jobs in its LPC and also helps create even more jobs for the local farmer. "A to Z" services for the farmers are available - from harvesting to drying, bagging, curing, storing, nitrogen sparging, machine trimming, hand trimming, extracting and selling creating a "one stop shop" for the small to large family farm. Daily updates on LPC can be found on Bruce Perlowin's personal Facebook page.

DAILY UPDATES ON FACEBOOK

THE UPCOMING DOCUSERIES

Hemp, Inc. entered into an agreement with 2 Manifest Studio, LLC, a Wyoming, Limited Liability Company (VED), to create a documentary and subsequent docuseries over the course of an estimated five years. Per the terms of the agreement, VED will create a feature length film and corresponding docuseries and other video materials about the history of hemp with a strong focus on Hemp, Inc. and other pioneers and companies that are leaders in the modern-day history of industrial hemp. The content will be wholly-owned by Hemp, Inc. 2 Manifest Studio Director Joseph Trivigno and his team have been tracking Hemp, Inc.'s progress, as executives meet with farmers throughout the country to document the company's expansion into new markets. The documentary is expected to be released by 2020. The docuseries is expected to follow the film's release. The film crew will also capture hemp developments in markets around the globe.

VETERAN VILLAGE KINS COMMUNITIES

The company's 500-acre strategic growing partner Veteran Village Kins Community in Golden Valley, Arizona, is also designed to grow hemp and produce CBD products to benefit veterans as well as generate revenue for Hemp, Inc., the Veteran Village and individual veterans living in the community. Hemp, Inc. executives are also continuing to scout new locations nationwide to open additional hemp processing centers in legal markets.

For a more complete description on the Veteran Village Kins Community (as mentioned above), read the following October 24, 2017 press release, "Hemp, Inc. Announces Strategic Hemp Growing Partner ‘Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.' Completes Final Site Plan Blueprints", below:

Hemp, Inc. has announced that its strategic growing partner, "Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.", has completed its final site plan blueprints for its 500-acre site in Golden Valley, Arizona (20 miles north of Kingman, AZ and 90 minutes from Las Vegas, NV). The site plan was submitted to the Mohave County Building Department for final review. The Company is also in the final stages of completing the necessary infrastructure to support an off-grid, renewable, energy system. With the solar equipment in place, the site's solar power operation will be completed in the next days.

As soon as the live streaming video cameras are up and operational, the world can actually see the way the Veteran Village Kins Community is designed and watch it being built. According to Perlowin, the basic framework or overall plan of the Veteran Village Kins Communities is to create a holistic healing and learning center that is designed to educate and heal veterans with PSTD, alcoholism, meth addiction, opioid addiction, and other psychological conditions while at the same time training them on the numerous aspects of being part of the emerging multi-billion dollar hemp industry.

We will also be building hemp-growing communities for other groups such as "Abused" Women & Children Village Kins Communities, the "Orphaned" Children Village Kins Communities, "Homeless" Village Kins Communities and the "Healers" Village Kins Communities (the healers are professionals who are knowledgeable in the modalities to treat these traumatized groups). These particular communities are all synergistically aligned to work simultaneously supporting each other.

For example, the "Healers" heal the traumatized veterans and women & children; the women support orphan children, and orphan children want to see people living in homes and not homeless. Thus, a portion of the hemp grown in each community goes to create and support another community, giving everybody a sense of giving back and helping others as they help themselves. This circles back to the healers who also work to heal the veterans and the other traumatized groups. This is the economic foundation on how the sale of the hemp products operates as a "quantum economic matrix" or an example of "symbiotic economics" which is more complex than this brief description allows.

Dwight Jory, the Project Manager for the "Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.", said, "We are very happy with the progress. Our Kins Community is really beginning to come together." In anticipation of planting to begin during the spring, 300 acres have been fenced, 16 overnight trailer park sites are under construction, and six 40x40-ft organic vegetable gardens have been planted and are currently producing food and kenaf, according to Jory. These organic gardens double as experimental growing modules using an entire array of different growing technologies to see which modalities grow the best in a desert environment. As for the 6 geodesic domes mentioned in an earlier press release, 1 is structurally complete with only the electrical and plumbing to be completed. The rest are on site awaiting final site plan approval.

"We are now accepting volunteers who have expressed an interest in helping to build the first Kins Community for our veterans," said Jory. Those interested in making the first hemp growing CBD-producing "Veteran Village Kins Community" become a reality should contact Ms. Sandra Williams via email (swilliams@hempinc.com).

One thousand trees, on 36 of the 500-acres, have also been planted, with an additional 1,000 trees on order. The "Veteran Village Kins Community" will include a 100,000-square foot GMP compliant, central processing plant, a state-of-the-art testing laboratory, and various health and wellness centers to support veterans who may have psychological, emotional or health issues.

"As Hemp, Inc. positions itself on the forefront of America's industrial hemp revolution, we see our partnership with 'Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.' being paramount in supporting the small family farm movement that we are confident will reshape the American landscape," said Perlowin. "As we work toward getting our eco-village up and running in Arizona, we are also aggressively scouting strategic locations in other states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia. Giving veterans and other Americans a place to learn new skills and take part in this multi-billion-dollar hemp CBD market is very exciting. It's a big part of our mission to give back. Recently we have expanded our Kins Community concept internationally focusing, but not limited to, Israel, New Zealand, Canada, Africa, and Uruguay."

According to Perlowin, we hope to have 50 "master hemp growers" working on their first Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona. To date, we have growers from Oregon, Colorado, California, Kentucky, North Carolina, Nevada and, Arizona who have expressed an interest in pursuing a joint venture with Hemp, Inc. to each grow industrial hemp on 5 of the 300 fenced acres in Arizona. Perlowin says he'll call this "The Great United American Hemp Grow-Off." Any grower having an interest in pursuing a joint venture on 5 of the 300 fenced in acres in Arizona should contact Project Manager Dwight Jory. Or, anyone interested in attending the 2-7-day hands-on hempcrete house building should contact Dwight Jory as well. (Dates to be determined.)

WHAT IS HEMP?

Hemp is a durable natural fiber that is grown as a renewable source for raw materials that can be incorporated into thousands of products. It's one of the oldest domesticated crops known to man. Hemp is used in nutritional food products such as hemp seeds, hemp hearts and hemp proteins, for humans. It is also used in building materials, paper, textiles, cordage, organic body care and other nutraceuticals, just to name a few. It has thousands of other known uses. A hemp crop requires half the water alfalfa uses and can be grown without the heavy use of pesticides. Farmers worldwide grow hemp commercially for fiber, seed, and oil for use in a variety of industrial and consumer products. The United States is the only developed nation that fails to cultivate industrial hemp as an economic crop on a large scale, according to the Congressional Resource Service. However, with rapidly changing laws and more states gravitating towards industrial hemp and passing an industrial hemp bill, that could change. Currently, the majority of hemp sold in the United States is imported from China and Canada, the world's largest exporters of the industrial hemp crop.

To see Hemp, Inc.'s video just posted entitled, "The Largest Hemp Mill in the Western Hemisphere is Now Online - It's Alive", click here. To see the Hemp, Inc. mill in operation and processing product, visit Bruce Perlowin's personal Facebook page and scroll down to August 1, 2017.

9 GREAT REASONS TO INCLUDE HEMP AS PART OF A HEALTHY DIET (Source)

HOW HEMP CAN CHANGE THE WORLD

Fuel - While the industrial, medicinal and commercial properties of hemp have been known to mankind for a very long time, its benefits to the environment have just been realized in recent years. One of the compelling things hemp offers is fuel. Reserves of petroleum are being depleted. Right now, we are depleting our reserves of petroleum and buying it up from other countries. It would be nice if we could have a fuel source which was reusable and which we could grow right here, making us completely energy independent.

Industries in search of sustainable and eco-friendly processes are realizing hemp as a viable option. Hemp can provide an alternative, more efficient source of energy in the fuel industry. "The woody hemp plant is low in moisture; it dries quickly and is an efficient biomass source of methanol. The waste products produced by using hemp oil are a good source of ethanol. Both methanol and ethanol are produced from hemp through the efficient and economical process of thermo-chemical conversion. One acre of hemp yields 1,000 gallons or 3,785 liters of fuel. Hemp allows a lesser reliance on fossil fuels, which are non-renewable sources of energy and will not be able to meet the increasing global demands for long."

Petroleum fuel increases carbon monoxide in the atmosphere and contributes heavily to global warming and the greenhouse effect, which could lead to global catastrophe in the next 50 years if these trends continue. Do you want to find out if they are right, or do you want to grow the most cost effective and environmentally safe fuel source on the planet? Using hemp as an energy and rotation crop would be a great step in the right direction.

ABOUT HEMP, INC.

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

