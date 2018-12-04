Lenzilumab Data Presented in Oral Presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH)

Lenzilumab (an anti-GM-CSF antibody) in combination with CAR-T cell therapy prevents cytokine release syndrome and neuroinflammation while improving durable control of leukemic disease



Exponential increase in T cell proliferation, enhanced anti-tumor activity, and improved overall survival observed with GM-CSF blockade

Lenzilumab is a potential next generation strategy to improve the efficacy and safety of CAR-T cellular immunotherapy

Company sponsored, multi-center phase I/II clinical trials of lenzilumab in combination with CART19 therapies to be initiated

BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanigen, Inc., (OTCQB:HGEN) ("Humanigen"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of its proprietary Humaneered® monoclonal antibodies to improve the safety and efficacy of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, announced that final results from the xenograft study of lenzilumab, a first-in-class anti-GM-CSF monoclonal antibody, were presented in the oral plenary session at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology, on Monday, December 3rd, 2018 by Rosalie Sterner from Mayo Clinic. The principal investigator for the study was Saad Kenderian, M.B., Ch.B., Mayo Clinic hematologist. The abstract entitled "GM-CSF Blockade during Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cell Therapy Reduces Cytokine Release Syndrome and Neurotoxicity and May Enhance Their Effector Functions" was published as a first edition paper by ‘blood'® in the November 21, 2018 edition and is available online at http://www.bloodjournal.org/content/early/2018/11/21/blood-2018-10-881722. The full abstract with corresponding figures is available for review at: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2018/webprogram/Paper111766.html.

The study was designed to closely replicate the findings in clinical trials and utilized human acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), human CD19 targeted CAR-T (CART19), and human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) and conducted in mice. Within 4-6 days after treatment with CART19, animals began to develop a syndrome characterized by motor weakness, hunched bodies, and progressive weight loss in a model which recapitulates symptoms consistent with cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neuro-inflammation (NI).

The administration of lenzilumab in combination with CART19 therapy resulted in a significant improvement in leukemic disease control sustained over time for at least 35 days post CART19 administration as compared to CART19 plus isotype control. Dr. Kenderian commented, "We observed an exponential increase in CART19 cell proliferation, enhanced anti-tumor activity, and improved overall survival with GM-CSF blockade. This suggests that GM-CSF neutralization may play a role in reducing relapses and increasing durable complete responses after CART19 cell therapy."

In addition to improving durable leukemic control, lenzilumab in combination with CART19 therapy, prevented the physical symptoms CRS and resulted in a 75% reduction in NI by quantitative MRI. Neutralization of GM-CSF with lenzilumab also resulted in a statistically significant reduction in ten other cytokines and chemokines thought to be important in the development of CRS and NI. These results suggest that GM-CSF is an important regulatory switch that initiates this cascade and plays a central role in the downstream activity of several cytokines and chemokines that are instrumental in the development of CRS and NI.

Although CART19 therapies are associated with high response rates, 50% of responders are expected to relapse within the first year which is a key consideration in the cost-effectiveness of these therapies. Toxicities of CART19 therapy, including CRS and NI, are also associated with extended hospitalization and ICU admissions, creating an added pharmaco-economic burden that may lead to unfavorable reimbursement, which limits the utility of CAR-T cell therapy.

Company sponsored, multi-center phase I/II clinical trials of lenzilumab in combination with CART19 therapies are expected to be initiated in the coming months.

