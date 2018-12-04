WISeKey to Present at the Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference on December 12th in New York City

ZUG, Switzerland - December 4, 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ((", WISeKey", , SIX: WIHN, OTCQX:WIKYY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that James Livingston, Vice President of Sales & Business Development, will present at the Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference, on December 12, 2018, at 3:30 pm ET, at the Intercontinental New York Barclay.

The presentation will not be webcast; however, investors will be able to download the most recent investor presentation via the Investors section of WISeKey's website, www.wisekey.com . Additionally, Mr. Livingston will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey ((SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN, OTCQX:WIKYY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying via a Virtual Platform large scale digital identity ecosystem. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic RoT ("RoT") and IoT Microchips provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

To receive WISeKey's latest news visit the WISeKey Investors Corner.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.