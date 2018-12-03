Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Aphria Inc. (APHA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages APHA Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA). Our investigation concerns whether Aphria has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On December 3, 2018, Hindenburg Research released a report titled, "Aphria: A Shell Game with a Cannabis Business on the Side." According to the report, which was also released on Seeking Alpha, "Aphria is part of a scheme orchestrated by a network of insiders to divert funds away from shareholders into their own pockets."

On this news, Aphria's share price fell by more than 24%, closing at $6.05 per share on December 3, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Aphria shares on the New York Stock Exchange and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.

