Driven Inc. to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven Inc. (OTC:RBOS), a cannabis delivery service, announced today that they will be presenting at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event. The conference is being held on December 4-6, 2018 at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel, Los Angeles.



Mr. Chris Boudreau, CEO and Mr. Brian Hayek, President of Driven will be presenting an overview of the Company as well as discussing recent business highlights. For those not able to attend, the presentation will be webcast. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Date: Wednesday, December 5, 2018

Time: 12:00 p.m. PST

Location: Luxe Sunset, Bel Air, CA

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro15/rbos/

The LD Micro Invitational Conference is one of the nation's largest independent conferences for small/micro-cap companies, with more than 230 names presenting to 1,000+ attendees. The conference will also feature a variety of speakers and panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, as well as evening social events.

For more information please visit; https://godriven.com/

About Driven

Driven Inc. is the only publicly traded cannabis delivery service operating within the United States. Founded by experienced technology and cannabis executives, The Company provides on-demand marijuana delivery, in select cities where allowed by law. Driven provides the legal cannabis consumers the ability to purchase and receive their marijuana in a fast and convenient manner. By 2020, legal cannabis revenue in the U.S. market is projected to hit $23 billion. In leveraging consumer trends, and offering a proprietary, turnkey delivery system to its customers, management believes it is uniquely positioned to best serve the needs of the emerging cannabis industry and capture notable market share within the sector. For more information, please visit https://godriven.com/ and review Driven's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About LD Micro:

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.