CAPREIT Completes Netherlands Acquisition

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX:CAR) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of 225 single family rental homes and 120 multi-family rental suites in six properties well-located in three urban centres in the Netherlands totaling 345 residential rental suites for a purchase price of €55.0 million.



CAPREIT also announced today that it has completed the previously-announced acquisition of a portfolio of thirteen properties located in twelve urban centres in the Netherlands totaling 536 residential suites for a purchase price of €107.5 million. The portfolio consists of 122 single family rental homes, 414 multi-family rental properties, and one commercial unit.

All the above purchases were funded by CAPREIT's Acquisition and Operating credit facility. CAPREIT intends to place new local financings in the Netherlands prior to December 31, 2018.

