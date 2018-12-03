DZS Selected by LG U+ to Supply FTTH Solutions in South Korea

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI), a global leader in fiber access transformation for enterprise and service provider networks, announced that its Korean business unit DASAN Network Solutions has been selected by LG U+ to supply Fiber-to-the-Home solutions. Valued at over $40 million, the award includes switches from DZS that will serve in the access layer of LG U+ FTTH networks. The contract reinforces DZS's position as a preferred supplier and strategic partner for the operator.



DZS signed a three-year preferred supplier contract with LG U+ on the March 29th, 2018. The supply period for FTTH solutions under this contract will be also be 3 years, from December 1, 2018 to November 30, 2021. As a global leader of advanced FTTX solutions, DZS is focused on offerings that empower service providers worldwide to scale their FTTH services in response to increasing demands driven by internet-based video services.

"Our team remains focused on developing solutions that support the acceleration of FTTH deployments, offering the best possible Internet connection experience." said Yung Kim, Chief Executive Officer, DZS. "With positive references from Tier-1 operators including LG U+, we are pleased to be a vendor of choice for solutions that advance the state of the art in telecommunications networks."

The LG U+ FTTH award builds atop DZS's prior selection for 5G Wireless Backhaul solutions , the result of co-development of ultra low latency 100G mobile backhaul switches for 5G mobile services. First products have been delivered to LG U+ for new 5G services for deployment in the Seoul area, in preparation for deployment across its national network.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) is a global leader in network access solutions for service provider and enterprise networks. The company provides a wide array of reliable, cost-effective networking technologies—including broadband access, mobile backhaul, Ethernet switching, Passive Optical LAN, and software-defined networks—to a diverse customer base that includes more than 1,000 of the world's most innovative network operators. DASAN Zhone Solutions is headquartered in Oakland, California, with operations in more than 20 countries worldwide.

