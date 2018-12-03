Market Overview

Berry Petroleum to Participate in Capital One Securities Energy Conference on Dec 6; Presentation to be Webcast

Globe Newswire  
December 03, 2018 5:31pm   Comments
Share:

DALLAS, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) ("Berry" or the "Company") today announced that president and chief executive officer A.T. (Trem) Smith will be meeting with institutional investors and presenting a Company update at 9:30 am EST on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at the Capital One Securities Energy Conference to be held in New Orleans, Louisiana on December 5 and 6, 2018.

A webcast of the audio and slides will be available simultaneously with the presentation at berrypetroleum.com/investors under the "Upcoming Events" heading or at http://wsw.com/webcast/cof10/bry/.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ:BRY) California-based independent upstream energy company engaged primarily in the development and production of onshore conventional oil reserves located in the western United States. More information can be found at the Company's website at berrypetroleum.com.

Contact

Contact: Berry Petroleum Corporation
Todd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations
(661) 616-3811
ir@bry.com

