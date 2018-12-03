ADT Completes Acquisition Of Red Hawk Fire & Security

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT), the leading provider of monitored security and interactive home and business automation solutions in the United States and Canada, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Red Hawk Fire & Security, a leader in commercial fire, life safety and security services and portfolio company of Comvest Partners.



"We are pleased to complete this transaction, which strengthens ADT's growth in the commercial security market and meaningfully expands the Company's product portfolio with the introduction of commercial fire safety related solutions," said Jim DeVries, ADT's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With the added robust portfolio of fire and life safety solutions, as well as additional scale through commercially-focused sales professionals and technicians, we enhanced our position as a leader in commercial security, just as we are today in the residential market. ADT has a strong track record of successfully integrating acquisitions and we look forward to welcoming the talented Red Hawk team to the Company."

Moving forward, Red Hawk's ability to showcase its products and services to a wider range of National Account and enterprise-level customers will be significantly accelerated with ADT, while also increasing ADT's technician workforce dedicated to the commercial customer.

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security and automation solutions in the United States and Canada, protecting homes and businesses, people on-the-go and digital networks. ADT delivers same-day service and live answer within seconds in customer operations, making security more accessible than ever before, backed by 24/7 support, helping customers feel more safe and empowered. ADT is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and employs approximately 17,500 people throughout North America.

