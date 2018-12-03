Brink's to Participate in Two Investor Conferences on December 12 and 13

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, today announced that Doug Pertz, president and chief executive officer, and Ron Domanico, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in the Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference and the SunTrust 2018 Technology & Services Conference on December 12 and 13, 2018 respectively. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their Imperial Capital or SunTrust representative.



The company's presentation at the Imperial Conference is scheduled for 10:30 AM ET, December 12, 2018. A link to the conference webcast and presentation can be accessed at the Brink's web site at www.brinks.com and in the Investor Relations section under "Events and Presentations".

About The Brink's Company

The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.Brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

