Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Shares
TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax") (TSX:FFH) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:
|Series of Preferred Shares
|Dividend (C$)
|Payment Date
|Record Date
|Series C
|0.286125
|December 31, 2018
|December 14, 2018
|Series D
|0.29996
|December 28, 2018
|Series E
|0.18188
|December 31, 2018
|Series F
|0.23622
|December 28, 2018
|Series G
|0.207375
|December 31, 2018
|Series H
|0.26198
|December 28, 2018
|Series I
|0.23175
|December 31, 2018
|Series J
|0.28065
|December 28, 2018
|Series K
|0.291938
|December 31, 2018
|Series M
|0.296875
|December 31, 2018
Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.
Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the December 31, 2018 to March 28, 2019 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:
|Series of Preferred Shares
|Rate (%)
|Annualized Rate (%)
|Dividend (C$)
|Series D
|1.17245
|4.86299
|0.29311
|Series F
|0.93376
|3.87299
|0.23344
|Series H
|1.03020
|4.27299
|0.25755
|Series J
|1.10012
|4.56299
|0.27503
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.
