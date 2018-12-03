Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Shares

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax") (TSX:FFH) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:



Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date Series C 0.286125 December 31, 2018 December 14, 2018 Series D 0.29996 December 28, 2018 Series E 0.18188 December 31, 2018 Series F 0.23622 December 28, 2018 Series G 0.207375 December 31, 2018 Series H 0.26198 December 28, 2018 Series I 0.23175 December 31, 2018 Series J 0.28065 December 28, 2018 Series K 0.291938 December 31, 2018 Series M 0.296875 December 31, 2018

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the December 31, 2018 to March 28, 2019 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares Rate (%) Annualized Rate (%) Dividend (C$) Series D 1.17245 4.86299 0.29311 Series F 0.93376 3.87299 0.23344 Series H 1.03020 4.27299 0.25755 Series J 1.10012 4.56299 0.27503

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.