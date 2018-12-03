Brompton Funds Declare Distributions

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:BPRF) – Brompton Funds is pleased to announce a special distribution for Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred ETF (the "Fund") in the amount of $0.03025 per unit to unitholders of record on December 10, 2018 and payment date of December 14, 2018.



The amount of the distribution for the Fund for record date December 31, 2018 and payment date of January 15, 2019 has been amended to $0.10417 per Unit.

The Fund offers a distribution reinvestment plan ("DRIP") which provides unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with over $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds, and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the funds, to the future outlook of the funds and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the funds. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.