The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, IGCC, ALGN, MGI and PPDF

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Class Period: June 28, 2018 to September 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Apogee Enterprises, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) Apogee lacked the required labor force in place to ramp-up its production; (ii) Apogee was unable to hire, train and retain new employees; (iii) Apogee's productivity and margins would be negatively impacted; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (OCTMKTS: IGCC)

Class Period: October 25, 2017 to October 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period India Globalization Capital Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) India Globalization's business model was in a state of change in order to lure potential blockchain and cannabis investors; (2) India Globalization had overstated the benefits of its relationships with manufacturers, partners, and distributors in order to inflate the Company's potential commercial success in the blockchain and cannabis markets; (3) as a result, the NYSE delisted India Globalization's shares from their exchange; and (4) consequently, Defendants' statements about India Globalization's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. On October 29, 2018 India Globalization announced that NYSE Regulation would begin the process of delisting the Company and trading would halt immediately.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Class Period: July 25, 2018 to October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Align Technology, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would offer higher discounts to promote Invisalign; (2) the promotions would materially impact revenue; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. On October 24, 2018, Align Technology issued a press release announcing its Q3 2018 financial results. Therein, the Company disclosed a more than 6% decrease in its Invisalign Average Selling Price ("ASP"). On the same day, the Company also announced that its Chief Marketing Officer would "reduce his responsibilities and transition to a part-time position." On this news, Align Technology's share price shares fell $58.76 to close at $232.07 on October 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Class Period: February 11, 2014 to November 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 14, 2019

MoneyGram International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MoneyGram was aware for years of high levels of fraud involving its money transfer system; (2) MoneyGram failed to implement appropriate anti-fraud countermeasures, in part, because doing so would adversely impact its revenue; (3) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the FTC, which had an agreed-upon order requiring MoneyGram to implement a comprehensive anti-fraud program; (4) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the Department of Justice, which entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement concerning MoneyGram's anti-fraud and anti-money laundering programs; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about MoneyGram's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with PPDAI's November 2017 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 25, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement issued in connection with the IPO contained materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information, including that: (1) PPDAI was engaged in predatory lending practices that saddled subprime borrowers and those with poor or limited credit histories with high interest rate debt they could not repay; (2) many of PPDAI's customers were using PPDAI-provided loans to repay existing loans they otherwise could not afford to repay, thereby inflating PPDAI's revenues and active borrower numbers and increasing the likelihood of defaults; (3) PPDAI was experiencing increasing delinquency rates, negatively affecting PPDAI's reserves; (4) PPDAI's purported "rapid growth" in the number and amount of loans had materially dropped off; and (5) PPDAI was providing online loans to college students despite a government ban on the practice.

