Connect for Health Colorado® Reports Increase in 2019 Medical Plan Selections

Denver, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENVER — More than 46,000 Coloradans selected health coverage through Connect for Health Colorado® during November, a number 6 percent ahead of the pace one year ago, according to new data released today.





"We started with a strong month but there are now only 12 days left to get coverage in place for Jan. 1," said Connect for Health Colorado® CEO Kevin Patterson. "It is time for Coloradans who buy their own health insurance to act to protect their health and their family finances."

During November, Connect for Health Colorado customers made 46,332 medical plan selections. The total was 43,881 medical plan selections for the comparable period in 2017. Fifteen percent of the plan selections are by customers who are new to Connect for Health Colorado and 85 percent are renewing customers.

Connect for Health Colorado opened for business Nov. 1 with rate increases lower than the state has seen in years, a streamlined application process that will save Coloradans time obtaining financial assistance and all seven health insurance companies returning to the individual market in 2019.

"We have a statewide network of 1,000 Brokers and Assisters who can help with these important decisions," Patterson said. "I urge anyone in Colorado who buys their own health insurance to go now to Connectforhealthco.com to see what financial help they can get. Many are pleasantly surprised with what they find."

More than 130,000 Coloradans got help paying for health insurance in 2018. Renewing customers qualifying for financial help will see their net premium – their cost after the Advance Premium Tax Credit – go down 24%, on average, in 2019.

Analysis shows that three out of four of Connect for Health Colorado customers who bought their health insurance with financial help will have an option for health insurance with a net premium (after financial help) less than $50 per month in 2019.

Open Enrollment runs from November 1, 2018, to January 15, 2019, but consumers need to enroll by December 15 to have coverage in place by January 1, 2019.

About Connect for Health Colorado

Connect for Health Colorado is a public, non-profit entity established by the Colorado General Assembly in 2011 to create a health insurance Marketplace. Since 2013, we've been helping individuals, families and small employers compare plans, apply for financial help and buy health insurance. As Colorado's official health insurance marketplace, we are the only place to apply for financial help to lower the monthly cost of premiums. Customers can shop online; get help by phone or online chat from Customer Service Center representatives; and access expert, in-person help from a statewide network of certified Brokers and community-based Assisters. For more information: ConnectforHealthCO.com

Luke Clarke Connect for Heath Colorado 3038870607 lclarke@c4hco.com