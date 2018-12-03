JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web.com Group, Inc. on Monday announced it has acquired from Tucows, Inc. all remaining interest in the domain name aftermarket platform, NameJet, LLC . With this transaction, Web.com now owns two of the top platforms in the domain name aftermarket. The company also owns SnapNames Web.com, LLC , a pioneer in the domain name aftermarket space.



Web.com Acquires Leading Domain Name Aftermarket Platform, NameJet





NameJet launched in 2007 as a joint venture between eNom, Inc., a subsidiary of Tucows, and Web.com subsidiary, Network Solutions, LLC . Like SnapNames, NameJet has exclusive partnerships with top domain name registrars across the globe and helps domain professionals, businesses and individuals acquire valuable domain names, including those that have recently expired.

"This move to complete ownership aligns with our goal of nurturing our core domain business, supporting and anticipating the diverse needs of our customers, and driving new opportunities for innovation and growth," said David L. Brown, Web.com's chief executive officer and president.

"We welcome the NameJet team to the Web.com family and are excited to leverage their thought leadership and expertise as we continue to invest in the aftermarket industry," added Michael White, aftermarket vice president for Web.com.

"Web.com has been a great partner and we look forward to working with and leveraging their aftermarket expertise in the future," said David Woroch, domains executive vice president for Tucows.

