Senior Executives of Shipping Companies to participate in Capital Link's 12th Annual Global Shipping Markets Roundtable

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior Executives of Shipping Companies will participate in Capital Link's 12th Annual Global Shipping Markets Roundtable, which will take place at 5.45pm on Monday, December 10, 2018 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.



This roundtable will discuss the global commodity and energy markets, the current shipping market trends and developments, opportunities, challenges and the outlook of the various sectors. It will also highlight the leadership position of Greek shipping in the industry as well as the revitalization of the shipbuilding sector in Greece.

The panelists include:

Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, President & CEO – Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Mr. Aristides P. Pittas, CEO – Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) and EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Mr. Panos Xenokostas, Founder & CEO - ONEX Technologies Group

Mr. Harrys Kosmatos, Head of Strategy & Business Development, Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

The panel moderator is Ms. Christa Volpicelli, Managing Director at Citi.

Qualified attendees can register at no cost to attend the Shipping Markets Roundtable and the Invest in Greece Forum.

Background Information

The Global Shipping Markets Roundtable will take place at the conclusion of the 20th Annual Invest in Greece Forum at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. The Forum is organized in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange and major global investment banks and will feature government and business leaders from Greece and the US, top US investors, major global investment banks, the senior executives of the four Greek systemic banks and senior representatives from major international and Greek organizations and companies.

Greece controls over 20% of the world's total merchant fleet, making it the largest in the world. It is ranked in the top for all kinds of ships, including first for tankers and bulk carriers. Shipping is a global business and is affected by the global commodity and energy markets and does not depend on the Greek economy itself. However, shipping is a major contributor to the country's economy through the foreign currency inflows it generates given its leading global presence. Greek shipowners who compete on a global scale have a track record as astute operators and asset traders.

ONEX Technologies, a US company, has recently made significant investments in Greece by acquiring and revitalizing the Neorion Syros Shipyards.

TO REGISTER:

Please click on the link below or copy and paste it in your browser:

http://forums.capitallink.com/greece/2018/signup.html .

ORGANIZER – CAPITAL LINK, INC.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is an advisory, investor relations and financial communications firm headquartered in New York and with presence in London, Oslo and Athens. Capital Link, among other services, specializes in the organization of investment forums, in New York, London, Athens, Limassol, Shanghai and Singapore which are known for combining rich informational and educational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities.