Boulanger Digitalizes Across its Procure-to-Pay Process on the Determine Cloud Platform

CARMEL, Ind. , Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTRM), a pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, today announced that leading French retailer Boulanger, a specialist in home appliances and multimedia equipment, has chosen to implement Determine's cloud-based Procure-to-Pay.



With 149 stores and 9,000 employees, Boulanger is known for offering customers the best of new technologies and services, with nearly 25,000 products available in stores, through the Boulanger app and online .

As with many companies in the retail sector, Boulanger's organization and purchasing processes are highly decentralized, the supplier base is very disparate and management lacks complete oversight and control over incurred expenses.

"Our purchasing approach is not yet modeled; now we have multiple tools available to users for the management of orders and suppliers. Our goal is to unify our tools, optimize our purchasing processes, streamline the supplier base and increase our visibility of expenses incurred — not only those that are realized."

— Sébastien Gruart, Director of Indirect Purchasing , Boulanger

To achieve its goals, Boulanger selected the Determine Cloud Platform for its ease of use and intuitive user interface which accelerates full adoption. Agile and highly configurable, the Determine Procurement Solution saves user time and effort thanks to defined purchasing processes, a single platform and information-rich catalogs (tags, images, item descriptions, etc.).

"Providing a successful shopping experience to our end customers is essential, it's part of the Boulanger culture. The same is true for our internal customers, for whom we want to provide a procurement solution that is very user friendly. Agile, easy to use and easy to configure without any specific developments, the Determine Cloud Platform is truly in line with our expectations."

— Sébastien Gruart, Director of Indirect Purchasing, Boulanger

Boulanger's overhead purchase volume is significant. Ultimately, the company will have approximately 1500 users purchasing through the Determine Cloud Platform. The deployment of the Procurement Solution is initially planned for the IT Department, then for a subsidiary and the rest of the Group.

"Determine is proud to leverage our business expertise to the benefit of the Boulanger Group, a major presence in the retail sector. Thanks to the functional richness of our Procurement Solution on the Determine Cloud Platform, Boulanger will have all the cards in hand to optimize its purchasing processes and empower employees to focus on their core business — consulting and customer satisfaction."

— Gérard Dahan, Global Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer , Determine, Inc.





About Boulanger:

Boulanger is a specialist retailer in home appliances and multimedia equipment. With 148 stores and 9,000 employees, Boulanger offers its clients the best of new technologies in the entertainment and home world with nearly 25,000 items available in its stores, on the Boulanger app and on its website boulanger.com. The mission of Boulanger is to help everyone to fully enjoy the connected objects and services of the house by responding to the uses of its inhabitants and transforming every moment of everyday life into a moment of conviviality. To be "Si Bien Ensemble," Boulanger provides its clients with expert advisors, five own brands and many support services such as delivery within one hour in Paris, delivery the next day throughout France, support 7 days a week, commissioning, troubleshooting, remote or home assistance, subscription, rental and reconditioned product offers. More information on www.boulanger.com . Follow us on Facebook (@Boulanger.Electromenager.Multimedia) and Twitter (@boulanger).

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: determine.com .

