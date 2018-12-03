Casella Waste Systems Acquires Al's Maintenance in Rochester, New York

RUTLAND, Vt., Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST), a regional vertically integrated solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Al's Maintenance ("Al's") on December 1, 2018.



Al's is a provider of residential and roll-off collection services in the Rochester, NY market. The Company expects to generate approximately $7 million of annualized revenues from the Al's acquisition.

"With the acquisition of Al's, we have acquired roughly $77 million of annualized revenues during 2018," said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

"The Rochester market is an important strategic market for us, as it is a major population center that is near three of our Western New York landfills," Casella said. "We are excited about the Al's acquisition as it will integrate well with our existing operations in the Rochester market by allowing us to build further route density, drive operational and back-office efficiencies, and internalize additional waste to our disposal sites."

"The Al's team has built an outstanding business that is well regarded by its customers, has solid operational performance and an excellent team," Casella said. "We welcome the hard-working team from Al's to Casella, and we look forward to their help in driving the integration of our Rochester operations."

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the northeastern United States. For further information, investors should contact Ned Coletta, chief financial officer at (802) 772-2239, and media should contact Joseph Fusco, vice president at (802) 772-2247, or visit the company's website at http://www.casella.com .

