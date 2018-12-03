Chanticleer Holdings Provides Update for its Little Big Burger and Burgers Grilled Right Brands

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG ) ("Chanticleer" or the "Company"), owner, operator, and franchisor of multiple nationally recognized restaurant brands today provided a development update on its Little Big Burger ("LBB") and Burgers Grilled Right ("BGR") brands.



In addition, the Company's newly named President, industry veteran Fred Glick provided an operational update since joining the Company.

2018 Year to date accomplishments

LBB San Diego - El Cajon (opened Q1)

LBB San Diego - Mission Valley (opened Q2)

LBB Cornelius / Denny Hamlin joint venture signed

LBB Austin (opened Q3)

LBB Portland - Multnomah Village (Opened Q3)

LBB Seattle - Wallingford (Opened Q4)

LBB Charlotte- Cornelius (Opened Q4)

LBB Charlotte Rea Farms (Opened Q4)

BGR Washington, DC - Catholic University (opened Q1)

BGR New Jersey - Bloomfield, (opened Q1)

BGR Maryland - Annapolis (Repurchased Q1)

BGR Bethesda - Reimaged

BGR Tysons Mall - Reimaged

BGR Virginia - Reston (Opened Q3)

BGR Maryland - Columbia (Repurchased Q3)

Celebrated BGR 10-year anniversary

Marie Noble named Social Media Marketing Coordinator

LBB named Best Burger in Charlotte by Creative Loafing

Named industry veteran operator Fred Glick President

2018 – Planned Openings

LBB Portland - Lake Oswego (Opening Q4)

LBB Seattle - Green Lake (Opening Q4/Q1)

LBB Seattle - Capitol Hill (Opening Q4/Q1)

"In our last communications announcing my hiring, I indicated it was my intent to hit the ground running and that is exactly what I've done in the first couple weeks since joining the Chanticleer team," stated Fred Glick, Chanticleer Holdings President.

"To date, I've met with the home office support team and CEO to review my plan," Glick continued. "This was immediately followed by meeting with one of board members, also one of our largest shareholders and a debt holder, where I visited our two Southern California Little Big Burgers. Following that I visited all our Charlotte brand locations which included all five Just Fresh locations, all three Little Big Burger locations and five Charlotte American Burger locations.

"I then visited all of our DC and Baltimore Burger Grilled Right locations along with Rich Adams, President of American Burger Company and Burgers Grilled Right Director of Operations Robert King. Our visits encompassed eleven company owned stores where we met with almost every General Manager and three franchise units. Importantly, I also spent time speaking with several key stakeholder/investors/board members about the company and brands, as well as meeting with approximately 100 management and hourly team members. Over the next ten days, I will be visiting two of our Hooters locations, fourteen existing Little Big Burger locations as well as visiting several new ones, in addition to presenting at the LD Micro Main Event on the 5th.

"While still early in the process, I'm very pleased with what I've seen and heard. We have amazing, best in class, award winning food and passionate people that care at every level across all brands. I believe these are generally the hardest things to get right. That said, we have unique and memorable brand elements that I believe are currently underutilized affording us opportunities to better define each brands positioning, vision and voice so consumers better understand our price/product value equation. We have opportunities to better align to a shared mission, purpose and strengthen the existing culture once articulated.

"We have opportunities to improve our key processes and execute strategic vision and growth strategies based on financial data and facts including: site selection modeling, focused brand positioning across all touchpoints, focused marketing using big data, guest passion focus for all team members, employee engagement, technology accelerators that speed up service and ease ordering confusion, a more focused delivery and to go strategy, accountability systems across every channel, and implementing best practice sharing across our brands.

"I'm pleased to say that my first two weeks have affirmed the reasons for which I joined the Company to begin with. While excited about the potential, we clearly have work ahead of us. That said, it's work I have already successfully helped others to accomplish in the past and I'm looking forward to helping to do the same with Chanticleer now. Most importantly, we already have a solid foundation to build atop with several Little Big Burgers currently under construction and more potential future locations pending. Going forward, I expect our efforts will create measurable value, critical towards our collective goal of making our small company into a larger and more formidable player in the space. I look forward to keeping you apprised of our continuing progress in the future."

About Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Chanticleer Holdings owns, operates, and franchises fast, casual, and full-service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR – Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, Just Fresh, and Hooters. For more information, please visit: www.chanticleerholdings.com .

About Little Big Burger

Little Big Burger (''LBB'') is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. Founded in Portland, OR in 2010, LBB is a counter service, fast-casual restaurant concept offering fresh, high quality cooked-to-order burgers, truffle fries and root beer floats. LBB has developed a cult-like following in the Pacific Northwest by offering a simple menu focused on delicious quality, served in a hip atmosphere. Parties interested in franchise opportunities should send an email to mp@chanticleerholdings.com or visit www.littlebigburger.com .

A video about Little Big Burger may be viewed at the following link: http://www.chanticleerholdings.com/brands/littlebigburger/

About Burgers Grilled Right

BGR is helping lead the better burger market with a menu designed around our commitment to using only the highest quality ingredients. BGR's menu is designed around burgers grilled over an open flame. BGR operates stores domestically and internationally, with franchise opportunities in both markets. For more information, visit www.bgrtheburgerjoint.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

