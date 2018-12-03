NIB and Nokia agree EUR 250 million financing for 5G research and development

Press release



NIB loan will be used on 5G technology research and development in Europe

3 December 2018



Espoo, Finland - Nokia today signed a EUR 250 million loan transaction with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) to finance research and development activities related to 5G technology.

The loan, which has an average maturity of approximately 5 years after disbursement, will finance Nokia's extensive research and development program focused on 5G activities in Europe in 2018-2020. The investment will especially concentrate on developing new 5G-related end-to-end product offerings for different business areas.



5G is the next generation of wireless systems beyond the current 4G standards, providing a substantial increase in network capacity, reducing latency delays and enabling network slicing. Network slicing gives network operators greater ability to differentiate their services to match clients' needs.



Nokia's 5G research and development program also focuses on the implementation of the "Internet of Things", machine-type communication between the things humans have invented. In practice, this means a network of different devices, such as home appliances, vehicles and other electronics, being able to exchange data wirelessly.



"The business opportunities of 5G are numerous, as it will be the first mobile generation designed from the beginning for machine-type communication. Nokia's research and development is likely to benefit not just the telecom sector, but also several high-technology operators in our member countries," says Henrik Normann, NIB President & CEO.



"We are pleased to receive this financing commitment from the NIB, which shares our view of the revolutionary nature of 5G. This financing will further support 5G research and development in Europe and it bolsters the momentum we have already seen this year as the era of 5G begins," says Kristian Pullola, CFO, Nokia.



About NIB

NIB is an international financial institution owned by eight member countries: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden. The Bank finances private and public projects in and outside the member countries. NIB has the highest possible credit rating, AAA/Aaa, with the leading rating agencies Standard & Poor's and Moody's.



About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.



We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience www.nokia.com



