CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GOOG, OZK, IGCC and NKTR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Class Period: April 24, 2018 - October 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Allegations: Alphabet Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Google exposed the private data of hundreds of thousands of Google+ social network users; (2) Google actively concealed this data breach for several months; (3) this conduct violated Google's purported data privacy and security policies; (4) discovery of the foregoing conduct could foreseeably subject Alphabet to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and (5) as a result, Alphabet's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Alphabet Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Class Period: February 19, 2016 - October 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2018

Allegations: During the class period, Bank OZK made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) as a result, certain of the Company's loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) certain substandard loans were reasonably likely to lead to charge-offs; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. On October 18, 2018, the Company reported that it had "incurred combined charge-offs of $45.5 million on two Real Estate Specialties Group credits" that had previously been classified as substandard. On this news, the Company's share price fell $9.33 per share to close at $25.52 per share on October 19, 2018.

To learn more about the Bank OZK class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



India Globalization Capital Inc. (OCTMKTS: IGCC)

Class Period: October 25, 2017 - October 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

Allegations: India Globalization Capital Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) India Globalization's business model was in a state of change in order to lure potential blockchain and cannabis investors; (2) India Globalization had overstated the benefits of its relationships with manufacturers, partners, and distributors in order to inflate the Company's potential commercial success in the blockchain and cannabis markets; (3) as a result, the NYSE delisted India Globalization's shares from their exchange; and (4) consequently, Defendants' statements about India Globalization's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. On October 29, 2018 India Globalization announced that NYSE Regulation would begin the process of delisting the Company and trading would halt immediately.

To learn more about the India Globalization Capital Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Class Period: November 11, 2017 - October 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Allegations: Nektar Therapeutics made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) prior studies which attempted to pegylate IL-2 failed; (2) the extended half-life of the Company's lead I-O candidate, NKTR-214, was unlikely to result in efficacy and created additional high-dosing safety concerns; (3) NKTR-214 was less effective than IL-2 alone; (4) the combination of NKTR-214 with nivolumab has yet to demonstrate significant positive results; and (5) as a result, Nektar's public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Nektar Therapeutics class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

