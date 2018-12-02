SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG SFIX DY FIT RYAAY TSRO MDR ATUS PPDF BA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

Class Period: June 28, 2018 and September 17, 2018

Get additional information about APOG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/apogee-enterprises-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: June 8, 2018 and October 1, 2018

Get additional information about SFIX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/stitch-fix-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

Class Period: November 20, 2017 and August 10, 2018

Get additional information about DY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/loss-submission-form-2?wire=3

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Class Period: August 2, 2016 and January 30, 2017

Get additional information about FIT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/fitbit-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2019

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares May 30, 2017 - September 28, 2018

Get additional information about RYAAY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ryanair-holdings-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 8, 2019

Class Period: November 4, 2016 and November 14, 2016

Get additional information about TSRO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tesaro-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019

Class Period: January 24, 2018 and October 30, 2018

Get additional information about MDR: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/mcdermott-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2019

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the June 2017 Initial Public Offering

Get additional information about ATUS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/altice-usa-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 25, 2019

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with PPDAI's November 2017 Initial Public Offering

Get additional information about PPDF: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ppdai-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

Class Period: February 8, 2017 and November 13, 2018

Get additional information about BA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/the-boeing-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

