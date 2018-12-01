ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Character Education in the School-Age Child Care Environment

Duluth, GA, Dec. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers SCH106: Character Education in the School-Age Child Care Environment as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users December 1-31, 2018.



Today's young people are developing in a society unlike any other in history, thanks in no small part to the internet and social media. Character education is becoming more challenging as new technologies add new layers to young people's social lives. The goals of character education focus on the skills that promote self-respect, respect for other people, and the desire and ability to make positive contributions to the community. Ultimately, good character education leads to:

Decreased violence and bullying

Fewer discipline referrals

Positive engagement with and service to the community

Improved school attendance

Improved academic performance

As children grow through adolescence, their social and emotional skills become more solidified, and bad decisions evolve to have serious consequences related to fighting, bullying, stealing, lying, substance abuse, and other risky or antisocial behaviors. These behaviors are part of the reality of working with young people, whether in the regular classroom or in the out-of-school-time (OST) program. That is not the case with all children; nor is it the case that all such problems can be averted through guidance or character education. However, research and experience do prove that guidance and education are definitely part of the solution to challenging and violent behaviors in school-age children and adolescents. Appropriate social behaviors do not come naturally, but they can be taught and learned. Schools and childcare programs play a vital role in this development process.

No single teacher is expected to develop a child's character in the course of a single school year. On the other hand, it might just be one teacher who provides the model and wisdom that really makes a difference in a young person's character development. But character education programs are designed with the whole community in mind and the assumption that adults must work together to help children develop good character. If parents and schools play their part in the process, things usually turn out well.

This course explores the importance of character education in schools and out-of-school programs, focusing on environments for school-age children and adolescents. Course participants will learn about different approaches to character education, focusing on the comprehensive or "holistic" approach, which requires participation of the whole school community. Participants will also learn appropriate practices and strategies for promoting ethical and moral values in the classroom and out-of-school care environment.

"There are many possible approaches to character education and no single approach is definitively better than another," says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. "To be truly effective, character education must involve all stakeholders in the school community; however, this course focuses primarily on practices and strategies for teachers, whether they are looking to supplement or improve an existing character education program or start a new one."

SCH106: Character Education in the School-Age Child Care Environment is a three-hour, intermediate-level course and grants 0.3 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

