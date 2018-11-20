Sandvik drives digitalization of a Hindustan Zinc mine

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has received a strategic order to implement a major digital transformation at Hindustan Zinc's Sindesar Khurd (SK) mine in India based on its software platform Sandvik OptiMine®. It will be one of the most comprehensive digital offerings globally in the mining industry, enabling an integrated mine management solution for the entire mobile underground fleet.

"Our industry-leading OEM-independent OptiMine® digital platform facilitates Hindustan Zinc achieving world-class mining safety, efficiency and productivity in its SK mine. I am pleased that our technical solutions are giving us the opportunity to secure this implementation", says Lars Engström, President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology.

For this project, Sandvik partners with Newtrax Technologies Inc., which will deliver personnel tracking with cap lamps, tracking and telemetry data for the entire mobile underground fleet, including non-Sandvik equipment, numbering more than 150 drills, loaders, trucks and other equipment. The Newtrax offering will be seamlessly integrated with the Sandvik OptiMine® digital platform, with IBM Watson-IoT, creating an integrated mine management solution at the SK mine.

"Sandvik OptiMine® modules can be combined as needed to build up the required functionality and to optimize mining operations. With open interfaces, the solution can also be integrated to other mine IT systems. This interoperability is crucial in enabling our customers to leverage the full value of digitalization", says Patrick Murphy, President Product Area Rock Drills and Technologies at Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology

Hindustan Zinc is one of the world's largest integrated producers of zinc and among leading global lead and silver producers.

