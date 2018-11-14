Castellum Issues Inaugural Bond Under its EMTN Programme and Restructures the Derivatives Portfolio

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum has on November 13th issued its first bond under the newly established EMTN programme. The bond has a notional amount of MEUR 500 and a maturity of five years. Most of the bond proceeds have been swapped into SEK.

Furthermore, Castellum has continued to renegotiate and extend existing bank credit facilities and also conducted a restructuring of a part of its interest rate swap portfolio with a discount amount equivalent of MSEK 500 in order to enhance the prerequisites for a stable financial net going forward.

Together the above mentioned activities are expected to, by the end of November, extend Castellum's average maturity of the debt portfolio to approximately 3.5 years (2.7), with an average interest rate duration of approximately 2.9 years (2.3) and a yield of approximately 2.0% (2.1), compared with the end of Q3 2018.

www.castellum.com

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 87.5 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.4 million square metres.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2018, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Castellum AB (publ), Box 2269, SE-403 14 Gothenburg | Corp Id no SE 556475-5550 | Phone +46 31 60 74 00

