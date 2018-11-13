Asetek Announces Thirteen Installations on the TOP500 Supercomputer List

SAN JOSE, California, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the leader in flexible, reliable and proven liquid cooling for high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI), announced that its Direct-to-Chip (D2C) liquid cooling technology is cooling thirteen installations on the November 2018 edition of the TOP500 list of the fastest supercomputers in the world. Three of the installations are in the TOP20, including the fastest supercomputers in Taiwan and Japan.

Ranked #7 on the TOP500 list is the fastest supercomputer in Japan, the AI Bridging Cloud Infrastructure system (ABCI) installed at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST). This was installed by Asetek's OEM partner Fujitsu.

Ranked #14 on the TOP500 list is the Oakforest-PACS system installed at the Joint Center for Advanced High Performance Computing (JCAHPC), also installed by Asetek's OEM partner Fujitsu.

#20 on the list is Taiwania 2 installed at the National Center for High-Performance Computing (NCHC) by Asetek's OEM partner QCT.

Other systems in Asia include the ITO subsystem at Kyushu University (#37), the Grand Chariot system at Hokkaido University (#95), Afinity at Tohoku University (#126), Big Waterfall at RIKEN (#193), Taiwania at NCHC (#237), and the NSCC cluster at the National Supercomputing Centre Singapore (#420) – all installed by Asetek's OEM partner Fujitsu.

Clusters in North America on the list include Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) Grizzly (#204) and Sandia National Laboratories (SNL) Cayenne (#275), Serrano (#276) and Eclipse (#308). These clusters were installed by Asetek's OEM partner Penguin Computing under the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Commodity Technology Systems-1 (CTS-1) contract.

All thirteen TOP500 clusters were also ranked on the Green500 list, eight of which were in the Green100, led by ABCI installed at AIST ranked at #4. Others included Taiwania 2 (#10), Oakforest-PACS (#29), Taiwania (#45), SNL Cayenne (#82), Serrano (#83) and Eclipse (#93) clusters, as well as the LANL Grizzly (#85) cluster.

"We are pleased that Asetek has seen yet another increase in TOP500 installations – moving from eleven to thirteen installations in the latest edition of the TOP500 list, with three systems in the TOP20," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "HPC and AI workloads require high performance processors in dense configurations. The TOP500 list is proof positive that Asetek liquid cooling is being recognized as an optimal solution to cool the dramatically higher power densities of the racks deployed for these applications."

To solve the heat management challenges associated with HPC and AI workloads, Asetek and Intel have recently collaborated to bring warm water liquid cooling to the latest Intel® Compute Modules featuring Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors and Intel® Xeon® Phi™ Processors with both Asetek's D2C and Liquid Assisted Air Cooling technologies.

"We look forward to seeing HPC and AI clusters based on liquid-cooled Intel Compute Modules make future TOP500 lists. We are extremely proud to be the only liquid cooling solution validated and factory installed by Intel," continued Hamill.

For more information on Asetek's highly flexible liquid cooling platform that is ideal for efficiently cooling the latest server designs, please visit www.asetek.com.

The TOP500 List

The first version of what became today's TOP500 list started as an exercise for a small conference in Germany in June 1993. Out of curiosity, the authors decided to revisit the list in November 1993 to see how things had changed. About that time, they realized they might be onto something and decided to continue compiling the list, which is now a much-anticipated, much-watched and much-debated twice-yearly event.

The TOP500 list is compiled by Erich Strohmaier and Horst Simon of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Jack Dongarra of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; and Martin Meuer of ISC Group, Germany. To learn more, visit https://www.top500.org/.

The Green500 List

The Green500 list ranks the top 500 supercomputers in the world by energy efficiency. The focus of performance-at-any-cost computer operations has led to the emergence of supercomputers that consume vast amounts of electrical power and produce so much heat that large cooling facilities must be constructed to ensure proper performance. To address this trend, the Green500 list puts a premium on energy-efficient performance for sustainable supercomputing. To learn more, visit https://www.top500.org/green500/.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for data centers, servers and PCs. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in the United States, Germany, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

