Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Tenaris S.A. (TS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TS Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS). Our investigation concerns whether Tenaris has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg published an article stating that Tenaris's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paolo Rocca, was indicted for his role in a graft scheme. Specifically, the article alleges that, "the judge charged Rocca after the Argentine billionaire testified that one of his company's executives paid an undisclosed amount of cash to government officials in monthly installments from 2009 to 2012."

On this news, Tenaris' share price fell by nearly 10%, closing at $24.36 per share on November 27, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Tenaris shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Tenaris please go to http://www.bespc.com/ts/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.