CareTrust REIT Announces Director Resignation

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) today announced that David G. Lindahl has resigned from its Board of Directors to pursue other interests. Mr. Lindahl's resignation was effective immediately.



"We are grateful to David for his role in shepherding CareTrust from our 2014 spin-off to where we are today," said Greg Stapley, CareTrust's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. One of CareTrust's original independent directors, Mr. Lindahl served as Chair of the Compensation Committee, and as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance and Audit Committees. "David's insight has proven most valuable, as the company has diversified its tenant base and nearly tripled its net real estate investments during his tenure on the board," Mr. Stapley added.

Mr. Stapley noted that the Company, as part of its ongoing succession planning strategy, maintains relationships with a number of outstanding board candidates. He reported that the board has initiated discussions with several qualified candidates who could fill Mr. Lindahl's seat.

The Board has not yet designated a new Chair for the Compensation Committee but plans to consider the issue at its next Board meeting, scheduled for February 2019.

