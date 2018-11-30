Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MAR Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Our investigation concerns whether Marriott has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On November 30, 2018, Marriott revealed that its guest reservation system had been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of approximately 500 million guests. Marriott also disclosed that it first became aware of an attempt to access a guest reservation database on September 8, 2018.

On this news, the price of Marriott's shares fell by more than 5% during intraday trading on November 30, 2018.

