INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Futures Contract Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Violations of the Commodity Exchange Act by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of JP Morgan Chase & Co. on behalf of investors who purchased or sold any NYMEX platinum futures contract, NYMEX palladium futures contract, COMEX silver futures contract, COMEX gold futures contract, or option on these contracts between January 1, 2009 and December 31, 2015.



On November 6, 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a press release announcing that two former JP Morgan Chase traders pleaded guilty to "commodities fraud and spoofing conspiracy that was perpetrated through the U.S. commodities markets. One of the traders also pleaded guilty for his participation in a second commodities fraud and spoofing conspiracy at another financial services firm based in Chicago, Illinois." To obtain additional information, go to:

