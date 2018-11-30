Momentum Telecom Acquires CloudNet Group

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Telecom has announced today that they have completed the transaction to acquire CloudNet Group.



CloudNet Group is a Phoenix, AZ-based communications provider that specializes in high quality cloud voice, mobility, SD-WAN, contact center and other unified communications solutions. Like Momentum Telecom, CloudNet focuses on a high-touch, white-glove approach to implementation and training for customers. In addition to broadening Momentum's solution portfolio, CloudNet brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in launching vertical go to market strategies which will further differentiate Momentum.

"The combined strengths and experience of these two companies further solidify Momentum Telecom as a market leader in the cloud voice and unified communications space. The addition of CloudNet Group's dedicated employees and innovative service offerings such as SD-WAN will allow us to continue to provide a superior customer experience," said Todd Zittrouer, President at Momentum Telecom.

"We are proud to have CloudNet Group join forces with a leading provider in the unified communications space. We believe Momentum's core mission and values align with those held by CloudNet and look forward to what the future holds for the combined company," said CloudNet Group Co-Founders, James Gillespie and Shawn Vasicek.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP served as legal counsel to Momentum in connection with this transaction. LoHi Merchant Bank served as the exclusive investment banker to CloudNet Group in connection with this transaction.

For more information about Momentum Telecom or to discuss partnership opportunities email sales@momentumtelecom.com or call 877-251-5554.

Momentum Telecom is a premier provider of Business Voice , BBX Broadband Management and Unified Communications solutions . Momentum's solutions offer smart, customizable cloud-based applications including voice, video and collaboration tools that enhance business productivity and efficiency for direct customers and more than 500 nationwide white label and channel partners. Momentum Telecom is committed to delivering superior products backed by a geo-redundant network paired with industry-leading uptime and customer service. Headquartered in Birmingham, AL, Momentum Telecom has regional offices actively serving customers across the United States. To learn more visit momentumtelecom.com or connect with us on Facebook , Google Plus , Twitter , LinkedIn or visit our blog . At Momentum Telecom, our mission is to enable others to thrive by combining smarter technology with seasoned experts while delivering unmatched customer experience.

