M Line Holdings Acquires the Option on 39 Acres of Land in Arizona, and Restaurants and Entertainment Arena





M Line is Finalizing the 100% Acquisition of the Land, Restaurants and Event Center in Arizona





Costa Mesa, CA, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- M Line Holdings, Inc. (OTC:MLHC, ", M Line", or the "Company")), is excited to announce that it will expand business even more by adding a group of restaurants and an event center in Arizona. M Line is acquiring the land at two of the locations, the largest of which is almost 39 acres, and will hold an option on the land at the third location.

M Line acquired the expired options from Wowio, Inc. for 30,000,000 shares and has had extensive negotiations with the current owners of the restaurants. We expect to sign Letters of Intent and close these transactions very shortly.

This acquisition will also be used to position MLHC to use acres for future hemp cultivation. The US House of representatives and the US Agriculture Committee have reached an agreement in principle on the 2018 farm Bill. https://agriculture.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=4464

This land will allow us year round cultivation using our Cannabis growing pods provided by our majority owned subsidiary American Asset Holdings, Inc. Details of our pods are shown in our slideshow on the M Line Holdings web site; www.mlinehc.com/portfolio

Tony Anish, CEO of M Line commented: "We continue to add acquisitions that will positively impact the bottom line profit of the business. This acquisition is a perfect fit for M Line's business model. We will give much more detail once the agreement has been finalized over the next few days. Stay Tuned for more news and updates.

About M Line Holdings, Inc.

M Line is a Holding Company. It controls subsidiaries involved in the Beverage Branding and Distribution industry that includes our VEA and TORQUE® branded drinks. In addition, M Line controls two subsidiaries in Florida in the Food and Beverage distribution business and M Line has now expanded into the Cannabis Industry with the acquisition of our C-Pod manufacturing business. Furthermore, M Line will continue with its business financing activities while looking for other opportunities in the Beverage, Distribution and Cannabis industries as well as other prospects that make sense to management.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intend to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.





Follow us on Twitter: @mlinehc

Web site: www.mlinehc.com

Caravel Web site: www.drinkvea.com / @DrinkVea

Web site: www.drinktorque.com / @DrinkTorque

For more information contact Tony Anish E Mail: info@mlineholdings.com