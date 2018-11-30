ANSYS to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS), announced today that ANSYS' CEO will be attending the following upcoming investor conferences.



Ajei Gopal, President & CEO of ANSYS, Inc. will present at a fireside chat at the Nasdaq 39th Investor Conference in London, UK on December 5, 2018 at 9:45 am GMT or 4:45 am ET and at the Berenberg European Conference on December 6, 2018 at 2:00 pm GMT or 9:00 am ET.

A live audio web cast and archive of the December 5th presentation will be available at https://investors.ansys.com/news-and-events/events-calendar

The ANSYS IR App for mobile phones is available for download on iTunes and Google Play.



