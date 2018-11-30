SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Marriott International, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Marriott International, Inc. ("Marriott" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:MAR) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On November 30, 2018, Marriott reported that it had identified a data breach in its Starwood reservation database that may have exposed the personal information of up to 500 million guests. According to the press release, for "approximately 327 million of these guests, the information includes some combination of name, mailing address, phone number, email address, passport number, Starwood Preferred Guest ("SPG") account information, date of birth, gender, arrival and departure information, reservation date, and communication preferences." Following this news, shares of Marriott were down more than 5% on intraday trading on November 30, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

