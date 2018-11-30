MERGER ALERT – BLMT, BDMS and GPIC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQCM: BLMT)

Merger Announcement: November 27, 2018

Transaction Details: BSB will be purchased by People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Under the terms of the transaction, BSB shareholders will receive 2.0 shares of People's United stock for each BSB share they own. This represents an approximate value of $32.42 per share.

To learn more about the BLMT investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/bsb-bancorp-inc .

Birner Dental Management Services, Inc. (OTCQX:BDMS)

Merger Announcement: October 3, 2018

Transaction Details: Birner Dental will be purchased by Mid-Atlantic Dental Partners for $10.62 in cash per share. Birner Dental shareholders are also entitled to a Contingent Value Right (CVR) per share, for an additional payment of up to $0.13 per share.

To learn more about the BDMS investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/birner-dental-management-services-inc .

Gaming Partners International Corporation (NASDAQ:GPIC)

Merger Announcement: November 27, 2018

Transaction Details: Gaming Partners will be purchased by Angel Holdings Godo Kaisha for $13.75 per share. Certain shareholders holding an approximate 51% of GPIC's outstanding shares have already agreed to tender their shares.

To learn more about the GPIC investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/gaming-partners-international-corporation .

