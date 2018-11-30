Taylor North American Equity Opportunities Fund announces Results of Special Meeting

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:TOF) Brompton Funds Limited (the "Manager"), the manager of Taylor North American Equity Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") is pleased to announce that at a special meeting of unitholders held today (the "Meeting"), unitholders of the Fund approved an extraordinary resolution to merge (the "Merger") the Fund with Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF. The Merger is expected to take place on or about January 16, 2019, pending receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.



The Manager believes that the Merger provides Unitholders with the following benefits:

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF invests in an actively managed portfolio composed of large capitalization global equities that have a history of or, in the Manager's view, potential for dividend growth. Global dividend growth equities have historically outperformed the broader global equity market with lower volatility. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF currently has a monthly distribution of approximately 6.0% per annum. Lower Management Fee for Unitholders: The management fee rate for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF is 0.75% of the net assets, as compared to the Fund's current management fee rate of 1.0% of the net assets of the Fund. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF does not pay a trailer fee or a performance fee, both of which are currently paid by the Fund.



Subject to the assumptions and qualifications set out in the management information circular dated October 31, 2018, the Merger and issuance of ETF Units will not result in a taxable event to unitholders of the Fund. Costs and Expenses of the Merger: All costs of the Merger, including with respect to the Meeting, will be borne by the Manager and not by the Fund, Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF or either of their respective unitholders.

Details regarding the Merger are available in the Fund's management information circular dated October 31, 2018.

Unitholders are advised that the Fund's distribution reinvestment plan will be terminated effective December 3, 2018 and the Fund's December distribution will be paid in cash only.

The Fund will also offer an accelerated annual redemption on December 28, 2018, payable on January 15, 2019. Unitholders who wish to tender to the annual redemption must do so by 5:00 p.m. on December 14, 2018.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with over $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com .

