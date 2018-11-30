Market Overview

LKQ Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 30, 2018 10:00am   Comments
CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) today announced that members of its senior management will be presenting at the following investor conference:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Leveraged Finance Conference   December 4, 2018
Boca Raton Resort & Club, Boca Raton, Florida    

Materials used during the presentation will be posted to the Company's website: www.lkqcorp.com on the day of the conference.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of replacement systems, components, equipment and parts to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Joseph P. Boutross
LKQ Corporation
Vice President, Investor Relations
(312) 621-2793
jpboutross@lkqcorp.com

 

