LKQ Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) today announced that members of its senior management will be presenting at the following investor conference:



Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Leveraged Finance Conference December 4, 2018 Boca Raton Resort & Club, Boca Raton, Florida

Materials used during the presentation will be posted to the Company's website: www.lkqcorp.com on the day of the conference.



About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation ( www.lkqcorp.com ) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of replacement systems, components, equipment and parts to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

