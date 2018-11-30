Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Increase to Previously Announced Equity Offering to $125 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Industrial Income REIT ("Summit" or the "REIT") (TSX:SMU) announced today that due to strong demand, the size of the previously announced equity offering in connection with which it entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets (the "Underwriters"), on a bought deal basis,Â has been increased, to 13,450,000 Units at a price of $9.30 per Unit for gross proceeds to Summit of approximately $125 million (the "Offering"). In addition, Summit has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 2,017,500 Units on the same terms and conditions, exercisable at any time, in whole or in part, up to 30 days after the closing of the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on or about December 10, 2018 and is subject to customary conditions, including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Units will be offered by way of a prospectus supplement to the REIT's short form base shelf prospectus dated April 26, 2017 (as amended by an amendment dated November 22, 2018), which prospectus supplement is expected to be filed with the securities commissions and other similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada on December 3, 2018.



The REIT intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering and cash from the REIT's credit lines along with the assumed mortgages previously disclosed, primarily for the funding of the acquisition of the Acquisition Portfolio previously disclosed, with the balance, if any, expected to be used for the repayment of debt, which may be subsequently redrawn and applied as needed for funding of future acquisitions, and general trust purposes. The Offering is not conditional upon the closing of the Acquisition Portfolio previously disclosed.

The Units have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "1933 Act") and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any Units in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons.

About Summit

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties across Canada. Summit's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN. For more information, please visit our web site at www.summitIIreit.com.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends", "goal" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking information may relate to future results, performance, achievements, events, prospects or opportunities for the REIT or the real estate industry, outlook and anticipated events or results. Some of the specific forward-looking statements contained herein include statements with respect to the following: the intention of the REIT to complete the Offering on the terms and conditions described herein; the date on which the closing of the Offering is expected to occur; the timing for the filing of the prospectus supplement; and the use of the proceeds of the Offering. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the REIT's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the REIT and its business, and could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of estimated or anticipated events or results. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in the REIT's materials filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time on www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully as there can be no assurance actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements.

Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including the following: due diligence in connection with the acquisition of the properties comprising the Acquisition Portfolio will be completed to the satisfaction of the REIT and TSX approval in connection with the Offering will be received on a timely basis. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Summit undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For More Information, please contact:

Paul Dykeman, CEO at (902) 405-8813

pmdykeman@sigmarea.com