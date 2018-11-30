IES Holdings Announces Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results Earnings Release Schedule

HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (or "IES") (NASDAQ:IESC) today announced that it will release fiscal 2018 fourth quarter and year-end results before the market opens on Friday, December 7, 2018.



About IES Holdings, Inc.

IES is a holding company that owns and manages diverse operating subsidiaries, comprised of providers of industrial infrastructure services to a variety of end markets. Our approximately 4,500 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com.

