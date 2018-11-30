SELLAS to Present Further Correlative Data from Phase 2b Trial of NeuVax + Herceptin® at the 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) ("SELLAS" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced that further correlative data from the Phase 2b trial of nelipepimut-S (NPS, NeuVax™) in combination with trastuzumab (Herceptin®) for the treatment of women with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) will be presented in a poster presentation at the 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), taking place December 4-8, 2018 in San Antonio, TX. The data will include efficacy results from analysis of key predefined subgroups and the difference in the patterns of disease relapse between the active (NPS plus trastuzumab) versus the control (trastuzumab) arms.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Title: Subgroups analysis of a multicenter, prospective, randomized, blinded phase 2b trial of trastuzumab + nelipeptimut-S (NeuVax) vs trastuzumab for prevention of recurrence in breast cancer patients

Poster Session 2: Treatment: Immunotherapy (clinical)

Poster Hall Location: Hall 1

Poster Hall Hours: Thursday, December 6, 2018; 8:30 – 10:00 am ET

Abstract ID: P2-09-01

SELLAS previously announced that the full dataset, as well as correlations between clinical response and HLA type, from the Phase 2b trial of nelipepimut-S in combination with trastuzumab were presented in an oral presentation at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) on October 22, 2018 in Munich, Germany, and in a poster presentation at the 2018 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting on November 9 and 10, 2018 in Washington, D.C., respectively.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

SELLAS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS' lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the Wilms Tumor 1 (WT1) protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has potential as a monotherapy or in combination to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. SELLAS has Phase 3 clinical trials planned for GPS in two indications, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM), and is also developing GPS as a potential treatment for multiple myeloma (MM) and ovarian cancer. SELLAS plans to study GPS in up to four additional indications. SELLAS has received Orphan Drug (or Medicinal Product) designations for GPS from both the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for AML, MPM, and MM. GPS also received Fast Track designation for AML, MPM and MM from the FDA. SELLAS' second product candidate, NeuVax™ (nelipepimut-S), is a HER2-directed cancer immunotherapy being investigated for the prevention of the recurrence of breast cancer after standard of care treatment in the adjuvant setting. NeuVax™ has received Fast Track status designation by FDA for the treatment of patients with early stage breast cancer with low to intermediate HER2 expression, otherwise known as HER2 1+ or 2+, following standard of care.

For more information on SELLAS, please visit www.sellaslifesciences.com .

